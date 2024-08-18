Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.32% of Lakeland Financial worth $20,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 359.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 10,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.41. The company had a trading volume of 59,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,921. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.67. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.47 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.70 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 23.70% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 53.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Lakeland Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lakeland Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Financial

In related news, SVP Kyra E. Clark sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.93, for a total transaction of $28,950.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $494,641.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $28,597.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,834.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kyra E. Clark sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.93, for a total transaction of $28,950.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $494,641.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

Featured Articles

