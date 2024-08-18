Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys Shares of 172,729 Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 172,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,306,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atkore by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Atkore by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,822,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

ATKR traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.59. 981,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,621. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.03 and a 200 day moving average of $152.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.31 and a 52 week high of $194.98.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $822.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.16 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Atkore’s payout ratio is 7.98%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATKR. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Atkore from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Atkore from $183.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Atkore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $47,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,370.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $47,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,370.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $91,784.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

