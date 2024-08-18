Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 8,857 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.39% of Lamar Advertising worth $47,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,708,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,517,554,000 after purchasing an additional 68,484 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,953,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,871,000 after buying an additional 727,207 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,770,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,255,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,534,000 after acquiring an additional 30,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.25.

Shares of LAMR stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,910. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.48.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $565.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.96 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

