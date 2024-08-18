BMO Capital Markets Trims Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Target Price to C$10.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SPB has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.82.

Shares of Superior Plus stock opened at C$7.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$7.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.90. The company has a market cap of C$1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen purchased 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,278.05. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

