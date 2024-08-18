Bitcoin Private Reaches Market Capitalization of $910,556.88 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00073369 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00037455 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00012997 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

