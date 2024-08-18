BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) 1-Day Volume Hits $47,789.22

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for about $59,458.69 or 1.00064614 BTC on popular exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $738.40 million and approximately $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010911 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007731 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012269 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 59,233.84116113 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

