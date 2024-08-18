Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) Short Interest Up 7.4% in July

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,900 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 206,700 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 365,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bit Origin

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bit Origin stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.34% of Bit Origin at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Bit Origin Price Performance

BTOG traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.72. 23,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,210. Bit Origin has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $9.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.75.

About Bit Origin

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

