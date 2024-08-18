BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 29,400 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 150,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BioCardia Stock Up 14.5 %

NASDAQ BCDA traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $3.32. 13,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,632. BioCardia has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94. The company has a market cap of $6.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on BioCardia from $4.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its leading product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia.

