Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Receives $3.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIG. Loop Capital raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Big Lots from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. Big Lots has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($4.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 147.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will post -11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter worth $26,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth $54,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.

