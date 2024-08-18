Berkshire Money Management Inc. Buys 3,198 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 4.5% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $36,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 905.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,410,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,498,000 after buying an additional 1,270,256 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 503.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,377,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,497 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 861,704 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,337.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 902,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,602,000 after purchasing an additional 839,744 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.17. 351,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.41. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $191.93.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

