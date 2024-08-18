Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Major Shareholder Gwg Wind Down Trust Sells 26,470 Shares

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 26,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $63,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,751,708 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gwg Wind Down Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 31,060 shares of Beneficient stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $73,922.80.

Beneficient Stock Performance

BENF opened at $2.28 on Friday. Beneficient has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $287.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71.

About Beneficient

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter.

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.

