Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $430,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $642,000. Mason & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% during the second quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,570 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 315,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $108,643,000 after acquiring an additional 13,445 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 829.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 24,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 21,769 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $362.06. 3,308,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,434,097. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $350.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.23. The stock has a market cap of $359.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.