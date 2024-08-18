Barclays Raises ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target to $47.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ONON. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ON from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of ON from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of ON to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.11.
ON Trading Down 0.4 %
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,712,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in ON by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,225,000 after acquiring an additional 840,600 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ON by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,787,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,636,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in ON by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,224,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,717,000 after acquiring an additional 516,478 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ON in the fourth quarter worth $57,916,000. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.
ON Company Profile
On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.
