Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI) Short Interest Update

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,400 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the July 15th total of 379,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on Banzai International from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ BNZI remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Friday. 483,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,014. Banzai International has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46.

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Banzai International stock. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Sandia Investment Management LP owned about 0.21% of Banzai International as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.

