Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $4.10 to $3.80 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.11.

BLDP opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.77. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $4.35.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 177.95%. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 865,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 89,643 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 248,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,134,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 353,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

