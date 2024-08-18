Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Stock Position Decreased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,605 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $13,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Ball during the first quarter worth approximately $7,479,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,527,000 after buying an additional 998,527 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Ball by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,453,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,917,000 after buying an additional 58,863 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter worth $1,973,000. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its position in Ball by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,128,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,438,000 after acquiring an additional 78,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Baird R W raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ball from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

Ball Price Performance

Ball stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.42. 1,026,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,113. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.35 and a 200 day moving average of $64.51. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ball had a net margin of 32.79% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.02%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

