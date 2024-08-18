B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Given a C$3.30 Price Target by CIBC Analysts

CIBC set a C$3.30 target price on B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of B2Gold from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of B2Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.94.

TSE:BTO opened at C$3.68 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.18 and a 52-week high of C$4.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently -366.67%.

In related news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 12,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.72, for a total value of C$46,574.40. In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 12,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.72, for a total transaction of C$46,574.40. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Bruce Moore sold 150,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total transaction of C$582,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,558 shares of company stock worth $628,717. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

