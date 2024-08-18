Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 501,800 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the July 15th total of 567,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on AVNW. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Aviat Networks from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.
Aviat Networks Stock Up 2.1 %
Aviat Networks stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.56. The stock had a trading volume of 70,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,813. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aviat Networks has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $346.29 million, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.80.
Aviat Networks Company Profile
Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.
