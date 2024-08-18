Australian United Investment Company Limited (ASX:AUI) Plans Final Dividend of $0.28

Australian United Investment Company Limited (ASX:AUI – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Australian United Investment’s previous final dividend of $0.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Australian United Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolio for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It also invests in banks and other financials, healthcare, consumers, Infrastructure, transport, mining and energy.

