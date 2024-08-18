AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the July 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 492,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMK. William Blair lowered AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Price Performance

NYSE AMK traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.94. 441,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,928. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.32. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.10.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $198.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.28 million. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.43%. Research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AssetMark Financial

In related news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 10,611 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $365,018.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,620.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AssetMark Financial news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 7,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $267,838.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,148. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 10,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $365,018.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,620.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,234 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AssetMark Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 6,360.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

(Get Free Report)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.