Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
Aspira Women’s Health Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of AWH opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.54. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Aspira Women’s Health
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.
