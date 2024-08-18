Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Aspira Women’s Health Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of AWH opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.54. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Aspira Women’s Health

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. ( NASDAQ:AWH Free Report ) by 76.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,788 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

Featured Stories

