ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in ASML by 4.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in ASML by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $9.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $918.66. The stock had a trading volume of 804,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,781. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $973.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $954.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $1.8732 dividend. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

