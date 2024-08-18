ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Trims Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,722,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,574,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.70. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

