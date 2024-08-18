ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 16,178 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 64.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 16,178 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 116.2% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.24.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $58.35. 7,442,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,432,018. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

