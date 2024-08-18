ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDEC. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 515,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,876,000 after purchasing an additional 401,997 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 643,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after purchasing an additional 211,130 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 151,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 91,448 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 207,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 61,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter valued at $2,082,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:PDEC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.92. 13,961 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.45 million, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

