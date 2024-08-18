ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 175 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,178 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $89.30. 10,277,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,680,049. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.83. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

