Ark Price Down 11.5% This Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, Ark has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000524 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $56.99 million and approximately $6.12 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000840 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001400 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 182,860,554 coins and its circulating supply is 182,860,514 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

