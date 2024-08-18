Apollo Currency (APL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $2.96 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $2.96 million and $2.32 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00035468 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012286 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007762 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

