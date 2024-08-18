APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.27.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on APA from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Get APA alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on APA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

APA Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,648,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,555 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Summa Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,571,000. Wealthquest Corp grew its position in shares of APA by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 154,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 27,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of APA by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,093,000 after acquiring an additional 345,192 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APA stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 3.26. APA has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. APA’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that APA will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

APA Company Profile

(Get Free Report

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.