AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Receives $27.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

Shares of AU stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.62.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19.

Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 108.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 338.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Featured Articles

