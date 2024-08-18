Analysts Offer Predictions for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.09) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.42). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Praxis Precision Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($10.08) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.66) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.93) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.46) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.47) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PRAX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.44.

Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $52.85 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $904.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,051,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,498,000 after buying an additional 97,561 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter worth about $50,548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 100.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,403,000 after acquiring an additional 373,131 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $32,707,000. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

