Ampleforth (AMPL) Market Capitalization Achieves $28.09 Million

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Ampleforth token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001661 BTC on major exchanges. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $28.09 million and approximately $672,912.81 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth’s genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 121,891,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,274,494 tokens. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org.

Ampleforth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth (AMPL) is a unique cryptocurrency designed for stability in purchasing power rather than price. It aims to match the U.S. dollar’s inflation rate, offering predictability for transactions and smart contracts. Not backed by digital assets, it’s tied to an annual CPI-adjusted target price. AMPL functions as a digital unit of account, usable for payments, savings, and as a digital store of value. Its supply adjusts daily via a “rebase” mechanism to balance market supply and demand. Founded by Evan Kuo and Brandon Iles in 2017, Ampleforth seeks to provide a more predictable digital unit of account.”

