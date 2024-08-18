AMP Limited (AMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 20th

AMP Limited (ASX:AMP – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, August 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.
AMP Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 746.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.11.
AMP Company Profile
