Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Amex Exploration Trading Up 1.8 %
AMXEF opened at $1.38 on Friday. Amex Exploration has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21.
About Amex Exploration
