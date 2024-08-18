Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Amex Exploration Trading Up 1.8 %

AMXEF opened at $1.38 on Friday. Amex Exploration has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21.

About Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company’s flagship property is the 100% owned Perron Gold Project consisting of 117 contiguous claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares located in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Coleraine Mining Resources, Inc Amex Exploration Inc was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

