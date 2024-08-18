AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $11,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,669,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,266,000 after purchasing an additional 167,602 shares during the period. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $1,254,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $768,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $1,676,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in AMETEK by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.3 %

AMETEK stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.89 and a 12 month high of $186.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.30.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.29.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

