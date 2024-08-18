American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Tyche Wealth Partners LLC

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,051,898,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,823,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,416,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,570 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 36.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,794,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,501 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,985,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,076,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,683 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,144,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,986,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,238. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $236.13. The company has a market cap of $102.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

In related news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,227 shares of company stock worth $8,497,458. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.14.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

