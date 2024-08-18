Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL) Short Interest Down 11.4% in July

Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 65,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Alpha Technology Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ATGL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,600. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20. Alpha Technology Group has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $31.57.

About Alpha Technology Group

Alpha Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based information technology services in Hong Kong. The company primarily offers cloud-based and customized customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems; web and mobile application development services; artificial intelligence powered optical character recognition services; and technological support and maintenance, and other services, such as maintaining and enhancing services for systems.

