Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Up 13.6% in July

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the July 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.33. The stock had a trading volume of 64,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,559. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.73.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0659 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.