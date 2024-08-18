Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Up 13.6% in July

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the July 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.33. The stock had a trading volume of 64,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,559. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.73.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0659 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the second quarter worth $113,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 8.0% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 127.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 102,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 57,740 shares in the last quarter.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

