Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Allison Transmission has raised its dividend by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years. Allison Transmission has a dividend payout ratio of 10.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Allison Transmission to earn $8.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $85.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.65. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $89.63.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The company had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALSN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.57.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

