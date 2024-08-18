Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.
Allison Transmission has raised its dividend by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years. Allison Transmission has a dividend payout ratio of 10.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Allison Transmission to earn $8.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.
NYSE:ALSN opened at $85.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.65. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $89.63.
In other news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALSN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.57.
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.
