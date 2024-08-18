Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Alico Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.39. Alico has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Alico Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.81%.

Institutional Trading of Alico

About Alico

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALCO. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alico in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,583,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alico by 57.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 58,428 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alico by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 215,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 15,981 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alico by 19.3% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 88,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Alico in the first quarter valued at about $392,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

