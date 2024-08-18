Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
Alico Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.39. Alico has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Alico Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.81%.
Institutional Trading of Alico
About Alico
Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.
