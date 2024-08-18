Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 828.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $27,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.53.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $276.04. The company had a trading volume of 764,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,380. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The stock has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.26.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

