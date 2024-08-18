Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $4.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.17.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ ADVM opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $141.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.58. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 85,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $613,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,268,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,216,657.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 10,419.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 30,528 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 79,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.