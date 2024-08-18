A. O. Smith Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a report released on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AOS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $79.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.91. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $64.14 and a 52 week high of $92.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

In related news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,191,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 7.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.3% in the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 6,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

