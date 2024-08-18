9,505 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Purchased by World Equity Group Inc.

World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,093.9% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,229,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,720. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.38. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.96 and a 1 year high of $50.64.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

