7,847 Shares in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Purchased by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,838.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of MSGE stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.50. 948,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,515. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.07.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.97. The business had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.26 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.