5,000 Shares in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Bought by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HHH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,482,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the second quarter worth $396,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 9.8% during the second quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the second quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth about $2,905,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howard Hughes Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Howard Hughes stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.94. 256,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,145. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.00 and a 52 week high of $86.72. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The company had revenue of $317.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Howard Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Howard Hughes Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Featured Stories

