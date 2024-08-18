4,488 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Purchased by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 14,614 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 287,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,856,000 after buying an additional 60,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 576.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $81.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,131,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,148. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $83.19. The stock has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.55.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.