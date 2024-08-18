3,602 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Purchased by Raelipskie Partnership

Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

NASDAQ HON traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $198.50. 2,811,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,357. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.04 and a 200-day moving average of $202.39. The stock has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

