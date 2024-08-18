2,905 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Acquired by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,647,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,806,273. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.80.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2239 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

