2,905 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Acquired by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,647,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,806,273. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.80.
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
