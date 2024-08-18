1,439 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Acquired by CAP Partners LLC

CAP Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:GE traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,305,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,935,916. The company has a market capitalization of $185.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a 1-year low of $84.42 and a 1-year high of $177.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Argus increased their price target on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Electric

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.